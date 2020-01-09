|
|
Verl Wahlin Newbold
1936~2020
Holladay, UT-Our cherished father, brother, husband, and best friend passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. Verl (Bubs) Newbold was born on November 17, 1936 in Magna, Utah. He was the son of Charles and Ellen Wahlin Newbold.
Bubs grew up in Magna and had a delightful and memorable childhood. Bubs loved and excelled in sports. He rode his bike every day to the Copper Club Golf Course to caddy for Kennecott executives, and spent the rest of the day mastering the game. He was a natural athlete, and an all-state basketball player for Cyprus High School when they took state in 1955. He was student body president at Brockbank Jr. High and vice president at Cyprus High. He was also a gifted musician. Bubs played the drums in the C Quintet and played for many assemblies, Golden Green Balls, and college dances. He attended college for two years at the University of Utah, and two years at Utah State University, where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and the golf team. Bubs later earned a masters degree at Utah State University.
Bubs married RoyAnne Tygesen (Tyger), his best friend and love of his life on August 6, 1960. They grew up together in Magna. Bubs and RoyAnne loved camping and traveling, and have many memories of visiting Europe, Japan, and the National Parks.
Bubs taught physical education and math at Clayton Jr. High School for 35 years, where he inspired countless students. He helped build Willowcreek Golf Course and played it flawlessly. He continued to golf up until his last day.
Verl is survived by his wife, RoyAnne, of 60 years; his sister, Gloria; three children Sharm (Cheryl Hamilton) Newbold (San Diego); Dana (Peter) Yoon (Jersey City), and Kelcey (Gary) Ricks (Logan); and five cherished grandchildren, Tygesen, Ellena, Jack, Blake, and Annie.
Bubs was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, a loyal friend, and a gifted teacher. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January, 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, located at 3401 South Highland Drive.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020