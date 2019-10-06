|
|
Verla Elaine
McInelly Koonce
1941 - 2019
Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away at the age of 77 on October 2, 2019 in Murray, UT after a month long battle of a serious case of pneumonia, while also dealing with heart and lung complications. Verla was born on October 6, 1941 in Shelley, ID to Dean and Florence Virginia Miller McInelly. Verla married her sweetheart, Edgar P Koonce on April 8, 1960 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd (10600 South), Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held on Thursday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Friday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. prior to services. For full obituary, please see www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019