Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Rd
Sandy, UT
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Rd
Sandy, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Rd
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Verla Koonce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verla Elaine McInelly Koonce


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verla Elaine
McInelly Koonce
1941 - 2019
Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away at the age of 77 on October 2, 2019 in Murray, UT after a month long battle of a serious case of pneumonia, while also dealing with heart and lung complications. Verla was born on October 6, 1941 in Shelley, ID to Dean and Florence Virginia Miller McInelly. Verla married her sweetheart, Edgar P Koonce on April 8, 1960 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd (10600 South), Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held on Thursday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Friday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. prior to services. For full obituary, please see www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Sunset Gardens
Download Now