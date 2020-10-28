Vern J Christensen
1932 ~ 2020
Vern J Christensen was born May 15, 1932, in McGill, Nevada, the 7th of 10 children to Antone and Emily Christensen. Survived by his wife Deloris Christensen and children Cathy (Orin) Bagley, Mike (Eileen) Christensen, Caren (Shawn) Crittenden, Cherie (Franklin) Andreasen, Charlotte Brunetti and preceded in death by David J Christensen (Vickie Christensen Gunther), parents and siblings. Viewing to be held October 29, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at 6770 South 500 East Midvale, Utah 84047. Funeral Services at the same location on October 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. preceded by a viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by family prayer. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be limited to family. Masks are required and we will be social distancing. For full obituary and online condolences please visit www.larkincares.com