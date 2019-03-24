|
1924 ~ 2019
Vern L. Bott, 94, died at a care facility in Eureka CA on March 4, 2019.
He was the first infant born at the new hospital in Brigham City, UT in July 1924. He was the last surviving child of Leroy and Virginia Laub Bott.
Vern was preceded in death by siblings, Lila, Jay, Joyce, and Larry.
Harold and June succumbed to whooping cough in the 1920s when they lived in San Francisco.
As a child, Vern's family moved between Brigham City and San Francisco with Leroy's monument shop which was founded in the 1870s in Brigham City by Vern's grandfather, John who immigrated from London.
Vern graduated from South High in Salt Lake in 1942. He was in the Army for 3 years.
Vern married Betty Hulsey in 1947 and had three children; Terrence, Roxanne, and Jaynee, who were raised in Salt Lake until moving to California in the late 1960s. All Vern's children are living as are his grandchildren and great grand children.
Vern and Betty separated in the early 1970s and both remarried.
Vern married Afton Gentry Beckes who was born and raised in Salt Lake.
She is no longer living.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019