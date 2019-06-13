|
Verna Nicholas Wilkins
May 16, 1930 ~ June 9, 2019
Our cherished, sweet, mother left us on a beautiful Sunday afternoon for a new and wonderful journey. She was the youngest of nine children, born to Meredith and Fannie Amelia Stokes Nicholas in Willard, Utah. She was raised in Promontory, Utah.
Preceded in death by parents; siblings; husband Delbert Wilkins; daughter, Nancy Jensen; son, Chuck Pethtel. She is survived by son Lou Pethtel (Vicki), Coalville, Utah; daughters Estelle Price (Wendell), Bear River City, Utah, and Mitzi Hansen, Murray, Utah; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; extended family and friends; and Molly her sweet little dog.
A special thank you to One Care Hospice for their care and kindness.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, 10:00 a.m., with a viewing prior to services from 9:00-9:45 a.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 13, 2019