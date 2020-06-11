Vernal Clark Ogden
1931 - 2020
Clark Ogden
Layton, Utah
In loving memory of Vernal Clark Ogden. Clark passed away peacefully at home on June 8, 2020. He was born on March 7, 1931 in Richfield, Utah to Reed and Theresa Ogden. Clark was sealed to his wife, Charlene Gardner on September 4, 1951 in the Manti Temple. He is survived by his wife; children: David (Patricia), Diane (Brent) Nye, and Douglas; 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; brother, Phil. Preceded in death by parents; brothers, VanDe and Paul.
A short visitation and family prayer will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Magleby Mortuary in Richfield. Military honors and dedication of the grave will follow at the Richfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Full obituary at www.maglebymortuary.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.
