|
|
Vernal Ray Evans
1941 ~ 2019
Vernal Ray Evans, 78, passed away in Salt Lake City, Utah, on November 1, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children, who loved him beyond words. He was a giant among men, both for his physical height and his giant love for others. Ray was born April 14, 1941, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Robert Vernal Evans and Clara Elsie Patterson. He had a happy childhood and loved spending time with his grandparents, who taught him the value of hard work and a love of nature. He was a joyful, helpful, exceptionally kind husband and father who made each of his 10 children feel as if they were his favorite. The hallmark of his life was the way he always put his family first.
From boyhood, he loved being in the mountains and hunting deer, elk, and pheasant. Ray also enjoyed playing basketball, football, and golf, and was a longtime fan of the Utah Jazz and BYU football. He graduated from Granite High School in 1959, where he was coached in football by LaVell Edwards and earned an art scholarship to the University of Utah. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Southern Australia Mission 1960-1962, where he played exhibition basketball games. When his mission was over, Ray happily rushed home to marry his sweetheart, Karen Dykes, in the LDS Logan Temple in 1963. His family with Karen was the highlight and priority of his life. "Papa Ray" was a spectacular dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa who loved to hold babies, give horsey rides, coach sports teams, dance at family weddings, and chauffeur his kids-whether they needed to go to a job across town, attend a rock concert in Park City or Idaho, or move cross-country to Boston, Texas, or Alabama.
Ray proudly served 8 years in the National Guard, and also served in many LDS church callings. He blessed many lives serving in bishoprics and a branch presidency, and as a Sunday School teacher, but he particularly loved serving the Boy Scouts and being a good neighbor.
Ray was also an avid reader who taught his children to love going to the library. He routinely checked out stacks of library books about the American West, Native American history, and World War II submarines. Ray grew delicious tomatoes in his garden, sketched impressive pictures of wildlife, made unbeatable homemade ice cream, pulled funny faces in photos, and enjoyed wearing t-shirts with comical sayings.
Ray loved people instinctively and calmly. It never occurred to him to judge or reject someone, and all were welcome around him. He was even-tempered, with a placid nature that made him a patient listener and peacemaker (a useful quality when you have 10 kids). More than anything, he loved his dear wife, Karen, and taught his children how to love selflessly as they witnessed his devotion to her.
To care for his family, Ray typically worked more than one job, often in wholesale electrical sales. Toward the end of his working years, he especially loved driving a delivery truck to construction sites in Park City or Wyoming, as it gave him a chance to spot wildlife in the mountains in the early morning.
Ray is survived by his wife, Karen; his children, Cassie Brewster (Paul), Michelle Fujinami (Derek), Natalie Jenkins (Dave), Melinda Evans, Tamera Wesemann (Randy), Bryan Evans (Sara), Debbie Killpack (Jason), Denice Ashcroft (Trevor), Trent Evans (Natalie), and Megan Smith (Cody); 19 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and siblings Kent Evans (Annette) and Diane Evans-Olsen (Bjorn).
A viewing will be held November 7, 2019, 6-8pm, at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary (4760 S. State St., Murray, Utah). Funeral services will be November 8, 2019, 11am, at the Taylorsville 9th Ward Chapel (2030 Chateau Ave., Taylorsville, Utah), preceded by a viewing 9:30-10:45am. Interment in Murray City Cemetery (5490 S. Vine St., Murray, Utah). Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
"Big Ray, we will love you forever!"
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 5, 2019