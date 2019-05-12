|
Vernon A. Kramer
1928 - 2019
Vernon A. Kramer, age 90, passed away on May 9, 2019 in Magna, Utah.
He was born on July 1, 1928 in Grand Junction, Colorado to Walter and Ora Mae Kramer. He married the love of his life Eleanor M. Camp on September 11, 1946. She passed away in October 2010. Afterward Vernon lived with his daughter Carol.
He entered the U.S. Navy at age 17 during World War II and remained in service for 20 years. He also served during the Korean and Viet Nam wars. Upon retirement, he further served his country working for the Air Force and the Navy in Civil Service. He also worked for Ball Aerospace as an engineer working on many space program projects.
He was a member of Grace Baptist Church as a faithful Christian.
He is survived by his sons Steven H. Kramer and Andrew S. Kramer and his daughter Carol L. Kramer. He was a gentleman, courteous, kind, generous, humble and always putting others before himself. He will be greatly missed by all.
Memorial service will be held on May 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Grace Baptist Church, 4737 W. 4100 S., West Valley City, Utah. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 12, 2019