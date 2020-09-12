1934 ~ 2020Vernon Joseph Moyer born August 24, 1934 in Salt Lake City UT, died his way, at home in Boise ID on September 9, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. He fought a valiant battle with cancer.Everyone who knew Vern saw he was a man who really lived life, taking opportunity to enjoy the world, good friends, good wine, and a golf game whenever possible. Vern was a proud Air Force veteran who loved his country. Vern was a gentle man who cared deeply for all and was dedicated to those he loved. Vern was a consummate professional who loved closing big deals and mentoring talented new people in his field. He had many life accomplishments but his friends, family and three children were cherished by him. He is loved so very much by his wife Karen who has a favorite sign in their house that reads; All love stories are beautiful but ours is my favorite.He is survived by wife Karen Hackney Moyer of Meridian Idaho, Sons Joseph (Michelle) Moyer of Elwood UT, Brent (Ella) Moyer, Cheshire CT and daughter Joelynn (Angela) Holliday, Taylorsville UT and grandchildren and great grandchildren.Vern ashes place and a military service will be at Boise Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A family celebration of his life will be held in Salt Lake. In lieu of flowers, Vern would love you to donate to the Huntsman Cancer Institute in his memory at: