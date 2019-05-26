|
|
Vernon Lester
Stevenson, Jr.
1936 ~ 2019
Vernon L. Stevenson, Jr. was laid to rest in a graveside ceremony in the Elysian Burial Gardens.
He was born in Spokane, Washington to Dr. Vernon and Dorothy Stevenson. He was educated at East High School and the University of Utah. He served in the Utah Air National Guard. He spent 10 years in radio and television, 15 years in State Government and the remaining years in a family owned business with his wife Florence. Their son Richard, his wife Ronda and grandson Chris live in Cottonwood Heights.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 26, 2019