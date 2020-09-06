Veronica Pehrson

Veronica Rene Pehrson
1964 - 2020
Veronica (Ronnie) Rene Pehrson born February 17,1964 slipped away suddenly on August 31, 2020. Born in Kanab, Utah to Keith and LaRene Roberts, she was the first of eight children. Raised in Salt Lake City, Utah and graduated from Kearns High School. During her high school years she met Benjamin Locke Gillespie (Deceased) and was married September 14, 1983. Together they had two children, Brandt Gillespie (31) and Tayler Gillespie-Pehrson (23). Ronnie then met and married Chad Pehrson in her home (February 5, 2000) and in spring 2001 their son Chase Pehrson (19) was born. Later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on August 16, 2003.
Ronnie was a truly loving and selfless person and she would use that trait to ensure others felt loved; she was the 'rock' of the family and exhibited incredible strength after the passing of Ben for her young children. Ronnie was never at a pause, from inspirations for her home, to a dedication for learning skills with her hands and mind. Everything Ronnie touched was done with a full heart and distinction. She was the motherly sister of the Roberts family and often hosted large gatherings for holidays and unplanned events. Ronnie loved to travel with her family, especially to the Big Island of Hawaii. Her passions included going to the theatre, reading the latest Stephen King novel, enjoying air-popped popcorn, string cheese, spending time with her family in any capacity, shopping, and working in her garden. Her larger than life presence will be missed by all whose lives she touched.
Ronnie was preceded in death by Benjamin Locke Gillespie, her father Keith Roberts. She is survived by her husband, Chad Pehrson and their three children Brandt Gillespie, Tayler Gillespie-Pehrson, Chase Pehrson; mother LaRene Roberts; siblings Greg (Tina) Roberts; Sandra (Todd) Plaga; Wendy (John) Hermeling; Holly (Mark) Cheney; Linzi (Chris) Peleschka; Kenyon (Sabrinah) Roberts; Craig (Amber) Roberts, and her many nieces and nephews.
A public viewing will be held in Veronica's backyard Garden (10688 S. Bison Creek Cove - South Jordan, UT) on Wednesday September 9, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm; masks available if not brought. Private Funeral Services will be held on Thursday September 10, 2020 at 12:00pm. The funeral will be publicly streamed online from her obituary at www.jenkins-soffe.com
. Internment services will be held at Elysian Burial Gardens (1075 E. 4580 S. - Millcreek, UT) at approximately 2pm, under the direction of Jenkins-Soffe. For those that choose to attend, please follow proper health and safety precautions.