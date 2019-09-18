|
|
Vickey Marie Liston-Goodin
1946-2019
Vickey Marie Liston-Goodin gained her wings and flew peacefully back to the gates of Heaven on September 13, 2019 as a result of her long-fighting battle with brain cancer. Vickey was born in Salina, Utah to Lavon and Lydia Liston on September 16, 1946.
Vickey's life was nothing short of astounding. Vickey worked at St. Mark's Hospital in multiple positions within the radiology department including the file room, transport, MRI tech aide and the digital film library where she was rewarded with 30+ years at retirement. After retirement, Vickey and Glenn loved to go on long road trips without a destination, horseback riding, hunting and spending time with their family. Vickey created a life through love and taught those values to her children and grandchildren. Family was the most important thing in life and loving them was the sweetest gift she could give.
Vickey had a vibrant soul, every person that knew her was touched with warmth, love, and welcoming. Vickey had a magnetic, humorous personality with a pinch of sassiness to back it up. She enjoyed the little things in life. Vickey was an avid gardener, she loved giving life to all the plants in the garden and making creations out of them by baking up a storm for friends and family. Vickey loved creating, her hands were rarely still, she created beautiful quilts out of fabric she collected and ceramics she made through her creative touch. Vickey made every holiday special and gave meaning to the holidays. She created traditions that will live through her family forever. Vickey lived a simple life but she instilled hard work and family values. She was one of life's greatest jewels and for that, "sheza Goodin."
Vickey will live though her daughters and grandchildren with the life lessons that she taught them; they will forever live with her memory.
Survived by her Daughters: Melissa Little (Scott), Miesha Hawks (Brett); Sisters: Janet Anderson and Deanna Chambers; Grandchildren: Brendon Little, Hayden Little, Braxton Little, Cade Hawks and Caylie Hawks.
Preceded in death by her Husband Glenn Goodin; Parents: Lavon and Lydia Liston; Brothers: Jay Liston, Vernon Liston and Albert Liston; Sister: Charlotta Kinder. Vickey also lived through her friends whose lives she touched with her warm heart and vibrant personality.
Vickey's family would like to say thank you to our friends and family and to Dr. Roy Gandolfi and staff, Dr. Howard Coleman and his entire team at the University of Utah, Josh and his hospice team at Brio Hospice, and the entire staff and residents at Beacon Crest Assisted Living.
A Celebration of Life will be held September 23rd, 2019 from 6:00-8:30 PM at Valley View Funeral Home 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 18 to Sept. 23, 2019