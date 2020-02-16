|
Vicki Garrida, mom, grandma, aunt, sister, friend, died at a young age of 62 years old from a massive stroke on February 5, 2020. A native to Salt Lake City, she was surrounded by many, many friends and family that cheered her on until the end. God has accepted a wonderful soul.
Mom was the quiet force of our family that gave her everything to everyone else. She loved her friends, she loved her family but she loved her grandbabies the most. Mom loved to create amazing jewelry, color pictures and create crafts. She loved to travel with her family to various places such as Disney Land and the Grand Ole' Opry in Tennessee. She visited Hawaii when she could to be with Patricia and the kids.
Mom loved sci-fi movies and of course Disney cartoons. She was a kid at heart, even at 62. She played house and Barbies with Emma. They had sleep overs in her room that meant the world to Emma.
Mom worked at Marriott for 18 years. She loved her work but more importantly the people she worked with. She would pack up her stuff every morning and go off to "fun." They were very good to her. In 2017, she was recognized as the Associate of the Year. A free trip to Tennessee made her so happy.
Vicki is survived by her two daughters, Alisa (Bryon) Thomas and Patricia Garrida and her six grandchildren; Ashtyn (John) and Jordan Thomas, Ethan, Emily, Eliana Reynolds and Emma Thomas. She is also survived by her siblings, Darryl (Wendy) Fenn, George (Jackie) Fenn and Kendra Fenn. Lastly, she is loved and supported by her mother, Marion Fenn (87). She leaves behind many friends whose lives she touched by the ray of sun she brought each day.
We want to thank the staff at Intermountain Medical Center Rehab and Intermountain Homecare and Hospice for the great care they took of our mother.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, UT 84095 on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 7 pm, with a celebration of life beginning at 7 pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020