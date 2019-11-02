Home

POWERED BY

Services
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
LDS Church Building
2650 S. Five Mile Rd.
Boise, ID
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
LDS Church Building
2650 S. Five Mile Rd.
Boise, ID
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
LDS Church Building
2650 S. Five Mile Rd.
Boise, ID
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
LDS Church
3200 W. 10206 S.
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
LDS Church
3200 W. 10206 S.
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicky Chavez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicky Beckstead Chavez


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vicky Beckstead Chavez Obituary
Jan 5, 1957- Oct 28, 2019
On October 28, 2019 our loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, gained her angel wings and returned to her Heavenly Father. We know there must have been a beautiful reunion that day when she joined her parents and brother Clark.
Born in Riverton, Utah on January 5th, 1957 to Edward Junior Beckstead and Vesta Nielsen Beckstead Barber. Vicky attended and graduated from Bingham High School in 1975. Vicky settled in Boise, Idaho, where she raised her 4 children: Derek (Nicole), Brandon, Andrew and Chelsea.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the LDS Church located at 3200 W. 10206 S., South Jordan, Utah, at 12:00 p.m., with a viewing prior at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment at the South Jordan City Cemetery. A luncheon for family and close friends will be provided after the interment. To read the full obituary version, please visit www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicky's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -