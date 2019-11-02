|
|
Jan 5, 1957- Oct 28, 2019
On October 28, 2019 our loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, gained her angel wings and returned to her Heavenly Father. We know there must have been a beautiful reunion that day when she joined her parents and brother Clark.
Born in Riverton, Utah on January 5th, 1957 to Edward Junior Beckstead and Vesta Nielsen Beckstead Barber. Vicky attended and graduated from Bingham High School in 1975. Vicky settled in Boise, Idaho, where she raised her 4 children: Derek (Nicole), Brandon, Andrew and Chelsea.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the LDS Church located at 3200 W. 10206 S., South Jordan, Utah, at 12:00 p.m., with a viewing prior at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment at the South Jordan City Cemetery. A luncheon for family and close friends will be provided after the interment. To read the full obituary version, please visit www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 2, 2019