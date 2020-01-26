|
1953 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Vicky L. Brown, 66, beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020.
Born July 7, 1953 in Salt Lake City to William and Lois Brown. Vicky spent her life in the field of nursing, doing what she loved, caring for her family and others. She was the caregiver of our family. Vicky started her career in nursing as a candy striper. She went on to graduate from Westminster College with a Bachelor's degree in nursing and then later continued her education with her Master's degree. She enjoyed camping and traveling with her family and spending Sunday mornings with her best of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Philip and Leo Brown. Vicky is survived by her siblings, Mark (Tricia) Brown, Robin (Brian) Hallman, and Chris (Tonya) Brown; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 E. 1300 S. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Zion Lutheran Church, 1070 Foothill Drive, with a visitation one half hour prior.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020