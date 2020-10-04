1/1
Victor E. Tilt
1940 - 2020
11/5/1940 ~ 9/30/2020
Victor E. Tilt passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on September 30, 2020 in Layton, Utah. He was born on November 5, 1940 to Richard Earl and Melba M. Tilt in Salt Lake City, Utah.
After Vic's retirement from Unisys in 1994, he and his wife Gladys moved to Bear Lake, Idaho and started "Gladys Place" where they made many friends. After the sale of their business, they moved to Vic's favorite place in the world, Kauai, Hawaii. Later they moved back to Layton, Utah to be close to family.
Vic will be remembered for his kind and generous heart and lifelong devotion to his family.
He is survived by his loving wife Gladys; children, Linda Marian (Ray), Brandy Frampton (Matt), Brad Erickson (Stacie), and Scott Erickson; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; sister Florene Koetje and brother Joseph E. Tilt. He is preceded in death by his parents; sons; Johnny and Michael Tilt, Brent Erickson; daughter Julie Nielson, and sister Ricki Archuleta.
A family celebration was held prior to his death.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
