Victor Herrera, Jr.
June 29, 1944 ~ Jan 25, 2020
EAST CARBON/ WEST JORDAN- Victor Herrera Jr., aka "Slick Vic," passed away peacefully at the age of 75 on Saturday, January 25, 2020 while surrounded by his family.
He was born June 29, 1944 in Parkview, New Mexico to Victor and Gregorita Herrera.
Victor was a devout Catholic who spent countless hours volunteering for his community and parish. He was considered the #1 bingo caller in Carbon County. Victor was a 4th Degree and a Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus. He served proudly in the Army from 1963-1969, during the Vietnam era where he served as a Sergeant in the missile crew.
Victor was an amazing example to his family and friends. He had an unshakable faith, and a heart bigger than Texas. He was a straight shooter, and always strived to do the right thing. Victor made a great impression on many lives and his spirit will live on in many people. "Slick Vic," you will be dearly missed.
Survived by the love of his life Ruth Vasquez Herrera, they lived almost inseparable for 53 years; his siblings, Eligie Padilla, Rueben (Joy), Julia, Ralph (Genie), Johnny (Carol), Dale, Morris (JaNae); he was the proud father to, Ann (Grady) Doggett, Michelle Herrera, Trini (Nicole) Herrera, Vicky (Curtis) Huitt, Loretta Herrera, Melinda Herrera, Lester (Stephanie) Herrera, Dominique (Nathan) Summers, Alexis Wilstead and Isaiah Wilstead; 20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Lucy, Donald, Chick, and Abby.
Funeral Mass, Saturday, February 1, 2020, 10:00 a.m., Good Shepherd Catholic Church (103 3rd East) in East Carbon. Vigil service, Friday evening, 7:00 p.m., Mitchell Funeral Home (233 East Main Street) in Price. Family will receive friends at Mitchell Funeral Home Friday evening one hour prior to service and at the church Saturday one hour prior to Mass. Committal service, East Carbon City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 28, 2020