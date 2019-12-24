|
Victor Roblez
In Loving Memory
Victor Roblez age 91 passed away Saturday December 21 in the presence of his family at his home in Holladay, Utah. Victor was born in Bingham Canyon Utah. He attended Bingham High School where he played baseball, football, and basketball. He was part of both a football state championship team and a baseball state championship team. He joined the Navy after graduation during World War II in 1946 and served active duty until 1948. He attended The University of Notre Dame until 1950 when he was recalled to serve in the Korean War. He served in Japan, Korea and China. He was released in 1951. During his time in the military he received the World War II Victory Medal and the Korean Service Medal. He met and married Jaqueline Skoubye in 1952. They remained married until his passing. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Notre Dame in 1954. During his time at Notre Dame he boxed in the Bengal Bouts. He is still considered one of if not THE greatest fighter the tournament has ever seen. He worked as a licensed professional structural engineer for many firms after his graduation eventually finding a home as a precast concrete engineer in Murray Utah for Buehner Concrete in 1964. As a precast concrete engineer he innovated the use of precast concrete across the Wasatch Front and eventually the western United States. As an active member of the Precast Concrete Institute he lectured on the many aspects of the design and use of precast concrete. In addition to serving on many code committees, he innovated the use and design of Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) and was a co-author of the GFRC Design Manual. He was recently recognized by The American Society of Civil Engineers - Utah Section by being named a Landmark Engineer. He was an active member of the Catholic Church attending St. Vincent DePaul in Murray. He served as a lector and with his wife Jackie taught confirmation classes. He was an avid golfer and a University of Utah and University of Notre Dame football fan. He was a role model to many. He coached youth baseball and basketball. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jaqueline Skoubye Roblez, his 6 children, Nancy, Mark, Lauren, Jeanne, Barbara, and Matthew and 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Services will be Monday December 30, 2019 at 11 AM at St Vincent DePaul Church in Murray Utah. The viewing will be Sunday December 29, 2019 from 4 PM to 8 PM at Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary in Holladay Utah
