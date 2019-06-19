|
|
"Vickie"
1927 ~ 2019
Victoria Angelina Atencio Lopez passed away June 14, 2019 in Salt Lake City.
She was born one of thirteen children on April 15, 1927 in LaGarita, Colorado to Simon J. and Roserito Trujillo Atencio. She married Ben J. Lopez in 1947.
Vickie loved her family, kids, grandkids, nieces, nephews, and Godchildren. Her pastime was playing cards, such as poker, garbage, and cosina. She loved working in her yard, adored her flowers, and made everything look beautiful. She was a very classy lady. You will be missed by everyone.
She is survived by her daughter, Elenor (Dino) Diamanti and son, Tom (Frieda) Lopez; grandchildren, Terry, Jerry, Shelly, and Jean; and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben and son, Bob.
A special thanks to Spring Creek Healthcare Center and Canyon Homecare and Hospice.
A funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church, 1975 South 2300 East. A vigil service will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary, 372 East 100 South, where friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Committal, Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 19, 2019