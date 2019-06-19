Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-6641
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View Map
Vigil
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Ambrose Catholic Church
1975 South 2300 East
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria Angelina Atencio "Vickie" Lopez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Victoria Angelina Atencio "Vickie" Lopez Obituary
"Vickie"
1927 ~ 2019
Victoria Angelina Atencio Lopez passed away June 14, 2019 in Salt Lake City.
She was born one of thirteen children on April 15, 1927 in LaGarita, Colorado to Simon J. and Roserito Trujillo Atencio. She married Ben J. Lopez in 1947.
Vickie loved her family, kids, grandkids, nieces, nephews, and Godchildren. Her pastime was playing cards, such as poker, garbage, and cosina. She loved working in her yard, adored her flowers, and made everything look beautiful. She was a very classy lady. You will be missed by everyone.
She is survived by her daughter, Elenor (Dino) Diamanti and son, Tom (Frieda) Lopez; grandchildren, Terry, Jerry, Shelly, and Jean; and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben and son, Bob.
A special thanks to Spring Creek Healthcare Center and Canyon Homecare and Hospice.
A funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church, 1975 South 2300 East. A vigil service will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary, 372 East 100 South, where friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Committal, Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now