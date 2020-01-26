|
|
Victoria Ann Ross
1957 ~ 2020
Victoria Ann Ross, aged 65, of Salt Lake City, Utah, peacefully passed away surrounded by family at St. Marks Hospital on January 18, 2020.
She was born on November 4, 1957 in Flat Rock, Michigan, to Vincent and Mary Rahn. She attended High School in Alamogordo, New Mexico, and attended college at New Mexico State University. On February 4, 1989, Vicki married the love of her life, David Ross, in Mountain View, California. The two remained lovingly married - nearly thirty years - until David's tragic passing in 2018.
Vicki had several hobbies and interests including gardening, caring for numerous pets, and substitute teaching, but devoted most of her life to lovingly spoiling and doting upon her husband, children, and grandchildren. In addition to her family, Vicki was wholeheartedly devoted to humor, mirth, and good-spirits - able to make anybody laugh and always seeing the humor in any situation. She had a wonderfully outgoing and magnetic personality - everywhere she went she spread joy and made friends along the way.
Vicki was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband David. She is survived by her son Mitchell, her Granddaughter Lily, her Daughter-in-law Amanda, and numerous brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.
We ask Vicki's friends and family to join us for a Celebration of Life service which will be held at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, on February 4th from 5:00pm-7:00pm. Please use complimentary parking provided on the north side of the building. Given Vicki's relaxed attitude, we ask that celebrants come dressed casually and ready to share stories of Vicki's joyful life. In lieu of flowers, Vicki's family requests memorial donations be made to any animal welfare organization (ASPCA, WWF, HSoU etc.). Share your photos and memories with the family and view tribute slideshow at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020