Sept. 15, 1952 ~ Sept. 14, 2020
Vincent Bailey passed away on September 14, 2020. He was born on September 15, 1952 in Seattle, Washington, the son of Victor and Veda Willey Bailey.
He proudly served with distinction and honors in Vietnam and Desert Storm.
Vincent was a very hard worker and built his own Harley Davidson. He loved to collect Hotwheels and make models. He also loved music and playing Darts. Vincent enjoyed his time in the mountains and fishing. Most of all he loved his three grandchildren
He was very fond of his cat and had a love for all animals.
Vincent is survived by his sons, Victor and Chris Bailey and three grandchildren, Hunter, Abigail, and Sabastian.
Thank you to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary for all their help. In lieu of flowers please donate to support.woundedwarriorproject.org
Graveside services November 16, 2020 - 1:00pm at Utah Veterans Memorial Cemetery.