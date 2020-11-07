1/1
Vincent Bailey
1952 - 2020
Sept. 15, 1952 ~ Sept. 14, 2020
Vincent Bailey passed away on September 14, 2020. He was born on September 15, 1952 in Seattle, Washington, the son of Victor and Veda Willey Bailey.
He proudly served with distinction and honors in Vietnam and Desert Storm.
Vincent was a very hard worker and built his own Harley Davidson. He loved to collect Hotwheels and make models. He also loved music and playing Darts. Vincent enjoyed his time in the mountains and fishing. Most of all he loved his three grandchildren
He was very fond of his cat and had a love for all animals.
Vincent is survived by his sons, Victor and Chris Bailey and three grandchildren, Hunter, Abigail, and Sabastian.
Thank you to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary for all their help. In lieu of flowers please donate to support.woundedwarriorproject.org
Graveside services November 16, 2020 - 1:00pm at Utah Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Utah Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-6666
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 4, 2020
May God’s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very difficult time.Matthew 5:4
L L
November 4, 2020

My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
November 4, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes: 16,17.
D T
