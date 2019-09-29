|
September 19th, 1928 -
September 21st, 2019
Vincent Rotta Jr. died peacefully with his family by his side in his home on Saturday September 21st in Sandy, UT, two days after his 91st birthday. He was preceded in death by his son Kevin Rotta and grandson Jason Goodwin and his sister Lenora DiDonato.
Vince is survived by his children, Kim Rotta of St. George, UT, and Joel Rotta (Joann) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Grandchildren, Nathan Bickett, Amber Bickett, and Zack Rotta, Great Grandchildren, Dominica Bickett, Natalya Bickett, Luciano Bickett, and LisaMarie Bickett. He is also survived by his Sisters MaryAnne Hallum, Betty Kaufman (Ron) and Glenna Rotta, along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.
Vince was born on September 19th, 1928 in Nocona, Texas to Vincent Rotta and Lilly Pellegrinelli-Rotta. He graduated from Emeryville High School in 1946 and then went on to serve his country in the Army where he was deployed to Japan during World War II. After moving from Danville, CA to Salt Lake City, UT in 1975 he began working for HOJ Engineering where he worked for the next 44 years. Vince loved his work and always said "If you do something you love, you will never work a day in your life".
Vince loved to golf, and continued golfing into his 90's. Vince was a man of honor and integrity, and will always be remembered for his kindness, and humility. Vince was always quick with a joke and had a one of a kind sense of humor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and, in his youth, he was awarded medals in Ballroom dancing, played the trumpet in the Drum and Bugle Corps, was an avid skier. He also obtained his pilot's license and enjoyed flying. He was a man of many talents, joys, and experiences. A devout family man who led by example, Vince made the world a better place. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for 12:00PM on October 4th, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church- 3015 East Creek Road, Sandy, UT 84093 with a reception to follow at HOJ Engineering- 862 West Fine Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84119. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Vince's life. Flowers may be sent to St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019