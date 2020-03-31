|
Viola Vigil
Together Again
12/11/1934 ~ 03/28/2020
Our loving mother has left from our circle here on earth. Mom has gone home into the arms of our heavenly Lord, once again to join hands with our dad Leo, her loving husband. Gone are her afflictions she is no longer in pain. Mom loved her family, spending quality time teaching her children and grandchildren how to cook. She enjoyed crocheting and embroidery creating many beautiful handmade gifts for her family. She worked many years as a cook and was very talented. Mom passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Preceded in death by her parents Celestino and Thomasita Gonzales, stepfather Juan A. Vigil, husband Leopoldo Vigil, son Steve, sister Celestina Avila.
Survived by her seven children Velma Govan, Lucie Vigil, Dona (Hakyong) Kim, Helen (Bobby) Vigil, Cornel Vigil, Tino (Jhen) Vigil, Rosendo Vigil, daughter-in-law Lucy, brother Joe (Maria) Gonzales, 22 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. We loved and cherished Viola, she will be missed. Services to be held at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 31, 2020