Virginia Collins
1927 - 2020
Virginia Eliza Woolley Collins
1927 ~ 2020
West Jordan, UT-Virginia Eliza Woolley Collins was born on September 16, 1927 to Sylena Chatwin and Frederick Erastus Woolley. She joyfully reunited with her family and friends on the other side of the veil on August 16, 2020, one month before her 93rd birthday.
Virginia was raised in beautiful Tabiona, Utah and graduated from Tabiona High School in 1945. She married Richard Donald Collins on September 7, 1955 and they welcomed four sons and one daughter into their home. She spent many years working at National Semiconductor in West Jordan and remembered with fondness her time working in California as a young lady. She had a love of books, horses, country music, and the Utah Jazz. But she loved her family the most and they were close to her heart in her final days.
She is survived by her children, LeAnn Collins Dansie, Keith (Cory) Collins, Les Collins, Kevin Collins, and Chad (Shelley) Collins; eleven grandchildren; and twenty two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her beloved sisters, Ramona Bulkley, Yvonne Walker, Brenda Mallet, and Flora Jones. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings, Inez Hardman, Rulon Woolley, and Florence Chatwin.
Virginia had a firm and simple faith in her Savior, Jesus Christ and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We have been blessed to call her mother, sister, and friend, and look forward to the time we are reunited.
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM with a graveside service to follow at 11:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
AUG
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
West Jordan, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
