|
|
Virginia Ennis
1924 ~2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Virginia Muhlestein Ennis, 95, born January 26, 1924 in Provo, UT. Passed away on August 13, 2019, Salt Lake City. Grave side services will be held on August 19th, 2019 at 9:30am at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, 4th Avenue & 'N' Street. Family and friends may visit Sunday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple. Please visit www.LarkinMortuary.com to offer condolences.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019