Virginia Florence Rapp Judd Leonard
October 1, 1922 - June 22, 2020
Salt Lake City, UT- Virginia has left the building.
Virginia Judd Leonard, known to her family as Weird Virginia {WV}, a nickname she embraced whole-heartedly, passed away gracefully on June 22, 2020.
Virginia proudly signed every letter, birthday card and form of communication with her endearing "WV" signature. WV wasn't really weird. She was bold, generous, beautiful, gracious, funny, smart, opinionated and full of love. She was a courageous woman who lived everyday like it was her last.
Born Virginia Florence Rapp in 1922 in Frankford, Indiana, to John and Louise Rapp, Virginia was raised in a close-knit, working-class family with her brother Robert and was the apple of her parents' eyes.
She attended Purdue University for two years and completed her education at the University of Miami in 1940 with a BA in Business. Upon graduation she became one of the first Pan-American Airlines stewardesses. She was ambitious and confident about herself and life. Posing in front of a DC-3 prop plane with her Midwestern, red lipstick smile, she was always an inspiration, ready to fly. While World War II was raging, Virginia flew between Miami and Panama City and met her handsome husband to be, Thomas Judd, from Salt Lake City, Utah, who was in the Army Air Corp stationed in Panama City.
Virginia and Tom were married in Miami right after the war and moved back to Tom's home state of Utah. Living in Mt. Pleasant, Tom purchased the town's weekly newspaper, the Mt. Pleasant Pyramid. Tom was living his dream of being a small-town Newspaper columnist and publisher. While Virginia loved Tom, the idea of a small town existence seemed challenging. With her typical humor she described Mt. Pleasant as "Misery spelled backwards."
Virginia and Tom settled in Salt Lake City and had four children; Dave, Laurie, Tom and Abigail. Together they were a couple that exuded charm and joie de vie. Virginia was a trailblazer, always leading with passion, whether it be the Jr. League, The Neighborhood House or any cause that she felt was worth her commitment. While she generously supported Tom's various ambitions, culminating with his run for Congress in 1964, she was fiercely independent, curious, forward thinking and always brought an easy laugh and critical ear to the moment. She loved an intellectual challenge and conversation, particularly when it came to politics.
Tom died in a car accident in 1977 when Virginia was just 55 years old. She married a second time to Bevan Leonard, who turned out to be the perfect match and partner for Virginia at this next stage of her life. They entertained often, played a mean game of tennis and travelled the world.
It was about this time she discovered her religion, the Unitarian Church. She believed that every person had worth and dignity and that love was not only familial but universal and should manifest itself by way of service.
In 1996 Virginia lost her youngest daughter Abbie (age 42) to a brain tumor. In a book Abbie wrote about her experience she described Virginia in this way: "She makes me feel warm and cared for. She taught me to speak my mind and go after my dreams and make sure I had lots of friends." Virginia was a legendary hostess with an expansive group of friends and family. Her culinary genius was well known and she never failed to make everyone feel welcome.
Although devastated by Abbie's passing, she always felt the best way to honor the loss of a loved one was to keep living a rich life. Loved and admired by her grown children, four grandchildren, their spouses and dear friends, WV cultivated a rich and joyful life.
When Bevan died at the age of 100, Virginia moved to Park Lane, an independent living facility in Salt Lake where she continued living everyday with courage and enthusiasm. She never lost the twinkle in her eye, her kind spirit, her quick wit or her love of family, friends, art, music, politics and great shoes.
In a letter to her grandson, Christopher Eastwood, on the occasion of his 21stbirthday she wrote, "One of my favorite quotes is ; 'Man is, that he might have joy.' I believe this to be the essence of life. Be happy and you'll make others feel happy. Be enthusiastic. Be curious. Have it all!"
Virginia is survived by her children David Judd (Robin), Laurie Eastwood (Tom) and Tom Judd (Kiki). Her grandchildren, Jaime Myers (Seth), Chris Eastwood (Kaylee), Will Judd and Astrid Judd and 5 great grandchildren, whom she adored and loved their shoes!
We wish to thank Virginia's loving and generous caretakers, Rosemary, Grace, and Teresa. They are truly angels on earth. Also much gratitude to Parklane for providing a loving and supportive space for her final years.
If you would like to honor Virginia please consider a contribution to Closer to Cure Foundation
www.ctcf.org
A celebration of life will be planned in the future.
For those who wish to express condolences please visit www.neilodonnellfh.com
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.