Virginia H. Malm
1925 - 2020
Virginia H. Malm
1925 ~ 2020
A celebration of Ginny's life will be on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at The Cathedral of the Madeleine, 331 East South Temple, Salt Lake City. Ginny will be laid to rest following Mass at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Please share your photos and memories and view an extended obituary at www.starksfuneral.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
JUL
15
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
The Cathedral of the Madeleine
