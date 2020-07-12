Virginia H. Malm
1925 ~ 2020
Virginia (Ginny) Mary Helterline Malm passed away May 17, 2020. Ginny was born January 19,1925 on the Helterline family farm in Plains, Montana. Ginny was the second daughter of John and Rose Helterline. Ginny was one of 10 children that were raised on the family farm. Ginny learned to cook, sew, quilt, and do woodworking while living on the farm.
Wanting to assist in the efforts in WWII Ginny went to Idaho to be trained in welding after graduation. However, the class was filled and she was trained in making rivets. After training Ginny went to Wyoming where she worked making rivets.
After WWII she came to Salt Lake where her older sister, Kate was living. It was here in Salt Lake that she had her 4 children and raised them as a single Mother. She worked at Utah Woolen Mills as a seamstress. Ultimately, she attended Trade Tech while taking in sewing to support the family. After graduation she was hired by First Security and worked there until her retirement.
After retirement she traveled extensively going to Italy, Ireland, Australia, Hawaii, and one of her favorite places Alaska. Every summer she left Salt Lake for a month to stay with her sister Joan in West Virginia where they would spend the month quilting and traveling around the state. Over the years she amassed a large number of friends through the Cathedral, during her travels, and in the Avenue neighborhoods where she resided.
Ginny was a devout Catholic working for years at the Cathedral of Madeleine in many capacities. Ginny was elected Woman of the Year for the Cathedral in 1978. In February 2007 she was admitted to the Order of St. Cecilia.
Ginny is preceded in death by her parents John and Rose Helterline, sisters Mary Lou Helterline and Kate Pemberton, brothers Donald Helterline, John Helterline, and Maurice Helterline, and 2 grandchildren David Malm and Kimberlie Brown. Ginny is survived by her 4 children and their spouses David (Martha), Jane Addison (Ray), Donald Malm (Margaret), and Dennis (Cheryl), sisters Joan Jackson, Carol Sanders, and Peg Garrison, brother David (Shirley) Helterline, by her grandchildren Shawn, LeeLa (John), and Tina, 9 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A celebration of Ginny's life will be on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Cathedral of the Madeleine, 331 East South Temple, Salt Lake City. Ginny will be laid to rest following Mass at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Ave. and "T" Street.