Virginia Henrie Johnson
1/30/1933 ~ 12/6/2019
Delta, UT-Our loving mother, Virginia Henrie Johnson (86), passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019 in Orem, Utah due to causes incident to age. Virginia was born to Cutler and Mary Henrie on January 30, 1933 in Delta, Utah. She grew up on the Sutherland family farm and was the oldest of ten children. She is survived by each of them, a truly remarkable family.
Virginia was a lifelong resident of Millard County. She graduated from Delta High School in 1951 and then earned her Associates Degree from BAC in Cedar City, Utah where she was a student body officer. On her birthday in 1953 she married her forever sweetheart, R. Tillman Johnson in the Manti Temple. Together they raised their five sons and two daughters in a home filled with hard work, the Gospel of Jesus Christ and Mom's good cooking.
Mom was happiest when she was with Dad and surrounded by her family and friends. It showed in her warm smile. She enjoyed keeping a beautiful home, hosting gatherings in the backyard, tending her plants and flowers, taking rides to see fall leaves and Christmas lights, working on family projects, and going on adventures in the motorhome and 4-wheeler. She always welcomed a drop-in visit or phone call. Our family, friends and neighbors benefitted from her many talents, notably this time of year her tradition of making English toffee in the old frying pan. She was patriotic and loved this country (and FOX News). After serving in the Philippines Cebu Mission with Dad, she had no desire to travel outside the USA again. Mom was an avid sports fan, she followed The Utah Jazz and BYU, most recently the women's volleyball team.
Virginia was a valiant, faithful and unwavering daughter of God who continuously, and in her unassuming way served those around her. Her quiet example was her greatest teaching tool. Mom, we love you, honor you, and thank you for raising us, putting up with us, feeding us, loving us, and most of all for being you.
Mom is now reunited with Dad and their two oldest sons, Stephen and Mark. She is survived by her children Joyce Coats (Randy), Holden; Edward Johnson (Susan), Delta; Robert Johnson (Janet), So. Jordan; Janice Johnson, Holladay; and Matthew Johnson (Moana), Lehi; her daughters-in-law Marlene Silcox (Bruce), Riverton; Beth Terry (Veryl), Meridian ID; her brothers and sisters Kae Nielson, Lynndyl; Lyman Henrie (Marcia), St. George; Ann Dalton (Gary), Circleville; David Henrie (Barbara), Delta; Richard Henrie (Marsha), Delta; Thayne Henrie (Carolyn), Sutherland; Dan Henrie (Kathleen), Burley, ID; John Henrie (Pennie), Sutherland; Becky Carter (Melvin), Hurricane. She leaves a legacy of 23 grandchildren and 46 great grandchildren.
Virginia's life will be honored and celebrated on Saturday, December 14th at the Delta Utah Stake Center, 125 White Sage Ave, Delta, Utah. A viewing will be held that morning from 9-10:30 am prior to services, funeral will begin at 11:00 am. There will be a viewing Friday evening from 6-8 pm at the same location. Interment in the Delta City Cemetery. Online condolence rasmussenmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019