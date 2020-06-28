July 2, 1950 ~ June 19, 2020

Virginia Kay Power, age 69 years, passed away peaceful surrounded by her loving family in the early hours of Friday, June 19, 2020 at her home in West Valley City, Utah. She was born July 2, 1950 in Richfield, Utah to Richard Bean and Elsie Jane Kay. She attended and graduated from Juab High School in Nephi, Utah. After high school she got a job in Omaha, Nebraska and relocated there where she met the love of her life. She married Richard Power on October 7, 1977 in Atlantic, Iowa. After their marriage, Richard and Virginia moved to Morton, Illinois where their three loving children were born. They raised their family in Illinois until they moved back to Utah, where they settled in West Valley City.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Richard; children: Curt (Joy) Power, Amanda Petty and Kyle (Alicia) Power; grandchildren: Rylee, Jayden, Derek and Logan; siblings: Valerie (Tracy) Johnson, Julie Burgess, Rev (Kay) Bean, Jame (Cathy) Bean, David (Cheri) Bean and Jeffery (Denise) Bean. She was preceded in death by her parents.

In honor of her memory a Celebration of Life is scheduled for a later date.



