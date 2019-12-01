|
Jinny Snow Wilson
Virginia (Jinny) Lee Nelson Snow Wilson, 94, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Jinny was born on April 25, 1925 to George Smith Nelson and Edna Virginia Cannon Nelson. She attended East High School and graduated from the University of Utah. She received her master's degree from Cranbrook Academy of Art in Michigan. She married V. Douglas Snow in 1949. They later divorced. She married Robert Allen Wilson in 1980.
With her flair for color and design, she started an interior design business out of her home. She designed the interiors for many custom homes in the Salt Lake valley and eventually was asked to design the interior of the new Salt Lake City Public Library (now the Leonardo Museum). This led to many commercial and residential projects in Utah, Jackson Hole and Las Vegas. When she retired from her interior design business, she became an art quilter. Her art quilts won many ribbons and she was a frequent exhibitor at the International Quilt festival in Houston, Texas.
Jinny was a wonderful mom and an incredible grandmother. She was spunky, loving, generous, artistic, loved to entertain, and had a great sense of humor. As a teenager her family owned a cabin at Great Salt Lake where she developed a love for sailboats. This became a driving force for her to build a cabin at Bear Lake where she spent many happy hours on her Hobie Cat. The "yellow" cabin at Bear Lake was a place of refuge and a happy gathering place for her family.
Jinny is survived by her husband Bob, her children, Penelope Harris (Kim), Sean, Stephanie, 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Janet Marjorie Sheffield, and a grandson Sean Adam Snow Jr.
The family would like to thank Ridge Cottonwood Assisted Living and Solstice Hospice for their safe, tender and loving care of Jinny these past 17 months.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, December 7th 2019 at Larkin Sunset Lawn on 2350 East 1300 South at 11:00 am. Visitation with the family will be from 9:30 to 10:50 am prior to the service.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2019