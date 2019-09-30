|
1942 ~ 2019
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home September 19, 2019.
Born in Garfield, Utah on January 13, 1942 to Gus and Betty Lexes. She later married her sweetheart DeLoy Butterfield on August 29, 1958 and together they raised 4 children; Arlene, Sandy, Jim and Bryan. Virginia was a Self-proclaimed Domestic Engineer/homemaker. She was dedicated to her family and they were her world. She loved sewing, baking and making delicious family dinners. Whenever you went to her house, she would always try to feed you, refusing to take no for an answer. Her family's number one choice is her Greek spaghetti. This recipe has been passed down through the generations and each generation has been trying to perfect their recipe to compete with Grandma Ginny's; to no avail.
Survived by children: Arlene (Blaine) Williams, Sandy (Lynn) Nielson, Bryan (Polly); daughter-in-law Laurie; 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren; Brothers: Larry (Kathy) Lexes, Mike Lexes; and sisters-in-law: Marilyn Butterfield, Sharon (Gene) Thompson, Sue (Jim) Hanni, Peggy (Duane) Park.
She is preceded in death by her husband DeLoy, son Jim, parents Gus and Betty Lexes, and In-laws Lester and Tola Butterfield.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 3rd, 12:00 pm at the Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 W 4100 S, West Valley. There will be a viewing on Wednesday, October 2nd from 6 to 8 pm at the Valley View Funeral Home also prior to the services from 11:00 to 11:45. Interment at Valley View Memorial Park.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019