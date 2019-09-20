|
In Loving Memory
Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt and friend, "Ginnie," passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, September 17th. She was one month shy of 95 years.
Born and raised in Salt Lake City, Virginia spent summers in Monroe as a child, but lived most of her adult live in her East Millcreek Home where she raised a family with her husband Edwin Clarkson.
Her parents, Percy and LeVirda Christiansen Graham were from Sevier Valley. She was sister to Kenny and Keith Graham, and Marlene Matheson.
Ginnie married "Ted" in 1945, during the war, in the LDS Salt Lake Temple. Ginnie was a devoted mother to her three children, Diane, Larry and Steve. She spent much of her life caring for Diane and Steve, who both preceded her in death.
She graduated from East High School in 1941, and went to work as a secretary for the Department of Education where she typed more than 90 words a minute. Later in life she was the "most popular" lunch lady at Olympus High School.
Ginnie was active in her church as a primary and Sunday school teacher. She was a long standing member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, where she served with the Salt Lake Canyon Trails Company and the Parleys Camp.
Virginia was an accomplished painter. She painted landscapes in oil, but particularly loved watercolor. She was an officer in the Intermountain Society of Artists for many years. She also was an avid rockhound, and spent many hours in the desert hunting geodes with her husband and sons.
Grandma Ginnie loved her three grandchildren dearly - Tallis Clarkson, Ashley Davis and Heather Irving, and proud her six great darling grandchildren - Davey Davis, Elsie, Lilly and Jack Irving, and Cole and Iden Clarkson.
Virginia was very sociable and loved to spin a yarn. She had many, many friends that she went on trips with, played cards and enjoyed a meal with.
She lived a long and meaningful life, and she will be missed.
Her funeral will be held this Saturday, September 21st, at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, in Salt Lake City. A viewing will be held at 1:00 pm., and the service will begin at 2:00 pm.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 20, 2019