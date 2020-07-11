Virginia Miriam Sorensen Franco (Ginni)
1979 - 2020
Virginia Miriam Sorensen Franco (Ginni) passed away quickly and quietly on July 3, 2020. She was born July 5, 1979 to Marvin and Terry Sorensen.
She had an infectious smile and beautiful blue eyes. Her mantra is "To know her is to love her". She was a light to all and will be greatly missed.
She married Martin Franco on July 2, 2005, in the Salt Lake Temple. She is survived by her husband, Martin, and 3 children, Ilene (12), Marty (10), and Connor (5), her parents, Terry and Marvin Sorensen, her brother Nate (Heidi) Sorensen, sister Aubrey (Chad) Robinson, her mother and father in-laws Rita and Martin Franco Hernandez, and a myriad of grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Ginni was bigger than life itself. Her shining spirit filled a room wherever she went. She was loving and caring to all she met.
There will be a viewing for family and friends on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 S), South Jordan. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:00 am at Redwood Memorial Estates, 6500 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah (on the southwest side of the mortuary in the "Tranquility" section) and will be streamed through Facebook. If you plan to attend the services we would ask that you wear masks and remember social distancing. Bring a chair to the graveside service if you want to be comfortable. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
