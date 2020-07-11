1/1
Virginia Mariam Sorensen Franco
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Miriam Sorensen Franco (Ginni)
1979 - 2020
Virginia Miriam Sorensen Franco (Ginni) passed away quickly and quietly on July 3, 2020. She was born July 5, 1979 to Marvin and Terry Sorensen.
She had an infectious smile and beautiful blue eyes. Her mantra is "To know her is to love her". She was a light to all and will be greatly missed.
She married Martin Franco on July 2, 2005, in the Salt Lake Temple. She is survived by her husband, Martin, and 3 children, Ilene (12), Marty (10), and Connor (5), her parents, Terry and Marvin Sorensen, her brother Nate (Heidi) Sorensen, sister Aubrey (Chad) Robinson, her mother and father in-laws Rita and Martin Franco Hernandez, and a myriad of grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Ginni was bigger than life itself. Her shining spirit filled a room wherever she went. She was loving and caring to all she met.
There will be a viewing for family and friends on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 S), South Jordan. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:00 am at Redwood Memorial Estates, 6500 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah (on the southwest side of the mortuary in the "Tranquility" section) and will be streamed through Facebook. If you plan to attend the services we would ask that you wear masks and remember social distancing. Bring a chair to the graveside service if you want to be comfortable. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - South Jordan Location
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Redwood Memorial Estates
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - South Jordan Location
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - South Jordan Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 10, 2020
enjoyed working with her at so kearns elementary she was a wonderful teacher, mother and friend. she will be missed by many
Phyllis Tondro
Friend
July 8, 2020
Ginni is our Angel now & She'll continue to Lead the Way,
If we Follow Her Great Example, We'll be with Her in Heaven Someday! Love, Sheppards
Teri Sheppard
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved