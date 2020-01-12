Home

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Virginia Marie Luft


1945 - 2020
Virginia Marie Luft Obituary
Virginia Marie Luft
1945 - 2020
Virginia Marie Luft, 74, left this world on Wednesday, January 08, 2020 as a single mother who loved her children and grandchildren. She was born August 19, 1945 in Cavite City, Philippines, to Ricardco Fuentes and Marciana Mojica Redona. She owned and operated a number of restaurants before becoming ill and retiring to her gardening and hobbies. She loved cooking and hosting for her friends and family. Some of her famous filipino dishes were lumpia and chicken adobo. You could always find her at home with a dish in preparation, as if she was expecting you, and she had the greenest of thumbs. Her ultimate favorite pastime was going to Mesquite and Wendover to test her luck. She was always looking to befriend someone new and always made sure to pay compliments to the owner of her favorite establishments. She will be remembered as a strong, resilient, independent, and selfless woman and mother. Her children were her entire world and they felt the unconditional love she had for them. She was incredibly resourceful and proud. She lived with so much pain and never showed it, instead, focusing on her children and grandchildren. She is so loved and will be deeply missed by her family, brothers, sisters, and those around her who experienced her kind gestures and grandeur stories. She was brave, loving, kind, creative, caring, beautiful, fashionable, optimistic, attentive, and intuitive. We will miss you mom and we will never stop loving you.
Survived by her children Cindy Luft-Morrison, Clint Luft, Carey Luft-Sue, Clybe Lily Luft-Symonds, and Carl E. Luft, her grandchildren Brianne Morrison, Ty Luft-Morrison, Erin Luft, Erica Luft, Cohen Sue, and Ellery Symonds.
Services will be held at Larkin Mortuary-Downtown, 260 East South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84111, on Saturday, January 18th, 2020. The viewing is scheduled for 11:00 AM and the funeral is scheduled for 1:00 PM.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 12 to Jan. 16, 2020
