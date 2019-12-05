Home

Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Virginia Miller
1934-2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Our cute mom, Virginia Miller, slipped through heaven's back door on November 30, 2019 for a sweet reunion with her true love, Dan and their son, Stevie.
Mom was born October 17, 1934 to Mark and Leola Cornaby. With 8 siblings there was always mischief to be made! She married our handsome dad, Dan Miller and had 5 children. Mom taught us to work hard, be honest, and serve others.
When dementia kicked in, Mom kicked back! She fought it with grace and humor, and a cuss word or two.
Mom is survived by children Marie (Dave Doutre), Shelly (William Metcalfe), April Miller (Slade Holtry), Daniel Miller. She has 8 grandkids and 7 great-grands, and two beloved feline "kids".
Thanks to friends, family, and the RM Hospice angels for their love and support. We will have a gathering at Wasatch Lawn on Saturday, December 7th at 11:00 prior to the grave dedication. 3401 Highland Drive
We love you Mom!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 5, 2019
