|
|
Virginia Paul Kelson
January 26, 1929- July 14, 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-"Jinnah" Kelson, a pioneer in women's equality in the work force, and a long-time Salt Lake City resident, passed away peacefully at her home. In 1971, she established the Phoenix Institute, which assisted women in finding non-traditional jobs. She was also a founder of Network Magazine, a resource for women in the work force. Jinnah fought for women's issues at the state and national level. Later, she became a partner at Ralston Consulting Group.
Jinnah's parents, Viola Love Paul and Dr. Leslie Joshua Paul, raised four children, two of whom have preceded Jinnah in death. She is survived by one sister, Jeanne Heath, of CA. Jinnah married A. W. Kelson on August 12th, 1950. Jinnah was fortunate to have two children, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, two of whom she helped raise.
An open house will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 pm on Sunday, July 28th at Forest Glen Clubhouse, 2560 Elizabeth Street, SLC.
Memorial donations may be made to the University of Utah's Women's Center, or the Humane Society of Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 21, 2019