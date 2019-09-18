|
Virginia "Ginny" Poulsen Eggen
In Loving Memory
Ginny Eggen, beloved mother, grandmother, educator, and friend passed away on Thursday, September 12th. She suffered a fall at home which resulted in a fatal brain injury.
Ginny is survived by her husband Mark, brother Jeff Poulsen, son Rob (Ali), daughter Lacey Wasescha (Cody), and grandchildren Camden and Aubrey.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, September 25th, at 4:00 p.m. The service will be held at Holladay United Church of Christ, 2631 E Murray Holladay Rd.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the following: Utah Parent Center, Holladay United Church of Christ, or Holladay Preschool .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019