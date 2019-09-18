Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Holladay United Church of Christ
2631 E Murray Holladay Rd.
Virginia Poulsen "Ginny" Eggen

Virginia Poulsen "Ginny" Eggen Obituary
Virginia "Ginny" Poulsen Eggen
Ginny Eggen, beloved mother, grandmother, educator, and friend passed away on Thursday, September 12th. She suffered a fall at home which resulted in a fatal brain injury.
Ginny is survived by her husband Mark, brother Jeff Poulsen, son Rob (Ali), daughter Lacey Wasescha (Cody), and grandchildren Camden and Aubrey.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, September 25th, at 4:00 p.m. The service will be held at Holladay United Church of Christ, 2631 E Murray Holladay Rd.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the following: Utah Parent Center, Holladay United Church of Christ, or Holladay Preschool .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019
