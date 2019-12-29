|
|
Virginia Roberts Martinez
1933~2019
Draper,UT-Virginia Roberts Martinez born September 11, 1933 to Mildred Alvey Roberts and Joseph L. Roberts in Sevier County, Joseph, Utah, passed away December 19, 2019. Friends and family can pay their respects at Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary and Cemetery, 10055 South State Street, Sandy, Utah, on December 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM, with funeral taking place at 11:00 AM. View full obituary at www.memorialutah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019