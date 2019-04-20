|
|
Virginia "Ginny"
Whatcott Mogollon
1950 - 2019
Our beloved sister, aunt, mother and friend Ginny peacefully passed away on April 16, 2019 at the age of 68. Born to Henry L. Whatcott and Bessie G. Whatcott on Oct 13, 1950. Ginny is survived by her three children, Jessica Anderson (Jacob), Jeffrey and Matthew. She leaves behind sisters Glenell and Donna and brothers, Gary and Louis.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry L & Bessie G. Whatcott; sister, JoAnn and brother, Lynn.
Viewings will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm and Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am followed by funeral services at 11: 00 am all at the Little Cottonwood 9th Ward, 1160 E. Vine Street, Salt Lake City, Utah 84121.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019