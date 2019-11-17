|
|
Virl Groneman Slater
Oct 11, 1930 ~ Nov 11, 2019
Hurricane, Utah - Virl Groneman Slater, 89, former resident of Bountiful, Utah, passed away November 11, 2019 in Hurricane, Utah where he lived for the past 25 years. He was born October 11, 1930 to Vincent Elmer Slater and Elda Groneman in Provo, Utah.
Upon completion of high school, Virl enlisted in the Army and served our country during the Korean War. He married Marla Williams on March 21, 1958 and they were later sealed in the Provo Temple.
Virl spent the majority of his career in the trucking industry. He loved the outdoors and spending time with his family camping, fishing and golfing. He was a wonderful father and grandfather and was loved by all.
Virl is survived by his three children: Brent (Nancy), Annette (Kim) Hansen and Ron (Cindy); eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren (with another one due in December 2019); and three great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Beverly Holt and Eldon Slater.
Virl is preceded in death by his wife, Marla; parents; siblings: Dorothy (Shirlin) Nott, Don Slater, Roy Holt and Diane Slater; and one grandchild, Jesse David Hansen.
The family would like to thank the VA - we couldn't have done this without them. We would also like to thank the staff at Heritage Home Assisted Living and his Encompass Nurse, Marilyn and aid Sheila.
A visitation wil be held in Hurricane, Utah on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary located at 140 North Main Street.
Graveside services will be held in Bountiful, Utah on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Lakeview Cemetery located at 1640 East Lakeview Drive.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019