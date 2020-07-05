Vivian Peterson Lucas

1924 ~ 2020

Vivian Peterson Lucas passed peacefully at the home of her son on June 27, 2020. She was born on the 9th of March 1924 in Roosevelt, Utah to George Austin and Agnes Sessions Peterson. Vivian was raised in Provo, Utah and was the fifth of nine children. As high school valedictorian, Vivian received a scholarship to BYU and encouraged her children and grandchildren to pursue higher education, study abroad, and other vocational training. She married Nicklas Joseph Lucas April 24, 1946 whom she met while working at Ft Douglas after World War II. They were married for 67 years. They worked together to build a home along the South Jordan Canal in Taylorsville, Utah. She was always finding ways to build and improve their home and gardens. She always taught hard work and thrift. She loved to share fresh veggies, fruit off their trees and scrumptious dinners. She enjoyed when children played in the flood irrigation water, went on her treasure hunts and played Boggle with her. She was a thoughtful gift giver. As a prolific and exquisite quilter, she created beautifully done keepsakes for loved ones. She loved gathering with extended family, renewing associations and adding to her family history, which included a long history of pioneer ancestors who settled in Heber, Spring City and Price. Vivian loved traveling the world visiting family, as well as camping and exploring her prized State of Utah and its National Parks. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, loved serving in the temple and various callings, but most of all loved serving as a Den Mother. She is survived by her children, Linda (Dennis) Stewart, Jack (Debbie) Lucas and Fred Lucas, 15 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. They are eternally grateful for her sacrifice, love, support and example of faith, integrity, and kindness. Special thanks to Canyon Home Health and Hospice, specifically Heather, Claudia, and Ti who went above and beyond in the care of mom during her final days.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store