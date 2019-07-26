|
|
Vaughn Kofoed Peart
1939 ~ 2019
On July 24, 2019, at noon, Vaughn Kofoed Peart, age 79, left this earth to fly fish his way to Heaven. He was born August 30, 1939 in Richmond, UT to Charles Loss and Verda Kofoed Peart.
He worked for Hercules Inc. for 34 years doing data processing and Bacchus works. His hobbies were fly fishing and Trap Shooting.
He is survived by his wife Sandra Cooke Peart, children: Wendy June Larsen, Tyson Vaughn Peart, Michael Peart and Laurie Roderick, his brother Charles Dennis (Marilyn) Peart and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Riverton Cemetery, 13200 So. 1500 W. Riverton, UT. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 26 to July 28, 2019