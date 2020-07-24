W. Glenn White
1939~2020
Walter Glenn White passed away on July 20, 2020. He was born July 20, 1939 in Salt Lake City to Walter Ray White and Merle White White. He served in the US Army Reserves, receiving an honorable discharge after 10 years of service. From 1959 to 1962, Glenn served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Northern Mexico Mission. Upon returning from his mission, he married Beverly Mae Paul in the Logan Temple on July 19, 1962. He worked for McKesson Drug Co., for 36 years. He was a faithful member of the Church, serving in many callings. Glenn and Bev opened their home and hearts to a Navajo foster son, George Hatathley, who lived with the family during his teenage years while on the Indian Placement Program of the Church. Glenn was a great example of hard work and selfless service who quietly went about doing good. During the latter years of his life, Glenn and Bev valiantly faced the challenges of his Rheumatoid Arthritis. Prior to his passing, the family was able to visit and say a last goodbye - a tender mercy from the Lord. Glenn is survived by his wife, Bev, one sister, Shirley Hallstrom (Don, deceased), a brother-in-law, Jack Lewis, two sons: Scott (Michelle) and Todd (Ruth), seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the aides and nurses from inspiration Home Health & Hospice and Home Instead for their loving help and service to Glenn over the last few years.
A graveside service will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park (3401 S. Highland Dr., Salt Lake City - cemetery east end) at 10:00 a.m. on July 27, 2020. In accordance with CDC guidelines, please wear a face mask and distance. There will be limited seating available. Please consider bringing a folding chair and umbrella for shade. For full obituary, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
.
In lieu of flowers, we invite you to contribute to a fund set up to purchase a headstone for Glenn's foster son George Hatathley, who passed away on June 27th. If you wish to contribute, please Venmo to Todd White @Todd-White-24. Please add the comment - George Hatathley headstone.