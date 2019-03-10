|
W. Michael
McCormick
5/20/1937 ~ 3/5/2019
Walter Michael McCormick passed away at home March 5, 2019 after years of illness. He was surrounded during his last hours by his loving wife, children, and grandchildren who shared their love and gratitude for him.
He was born in Kansas City Missouri on May 20, 1937 to Walter Samuel McCormick and Elizabeth Frances Clogston. The family moved to Burbank California when Michael was 9 years old. He attended school there and UCLA. He served in the US Army until he was injured in a parachute accident he worked in sales and marketing and was a private investigator for years.
His passions were long trips with his wife, especially the Outer Banks of NC. He loved books, especially about the Civil War, photography, writing poetry and genealogy.
He is survived by his loving wife, Theresa, a sister Melinda Ahern, Bandon, OR, his son Michael James McCormick (Edie) and four stepchildren, Roland Heaton (Paige), Angela Hatt (Paul), Gary Heaton (RaNae), and Robert Heaton (Stacey), 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was so proud of them all and treasured his time with them.
Michael donated his body to the Utah University Medical Center.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019