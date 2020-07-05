1940 ~ 2020

Wayne Motley passed away at home in Midvale on June 28th of natural causes. Born in Colorado Springs, Colorado to John Walter Motley and Georgia Azalia Dolbeare. The family moved to Ogden Utah in the early 40's where his father worked as an engineer for the U.P. Railroad and where he and his sister Laura were raised and educated. He was first married to Reita Campion, with whom he had four children. He and Reita subsequently divorced after which he married Judy Jamison in 1972. He was employed for over 30 years with Sperry/Univac (later to become Unisys) as the Manager of the Document Control group. He was an avid slot-car and model car enthusiast and from 1969 - 1971 he owned and operated 'The Slot Spot Raceway' in Murray. He later opened the 'Hobby Hut' on Vine Street in Murray where he sold Model and RC cars. Wayne was also a dedicated practitioner of Freemasonry holding many positions over his years of service and participation. Beginning as a member of the Order of DeMoley as a youth in Ogden, he later served with and was an accepted member of the Twin Peaks Lodge No 32 serving in numerous Lodge positions receiving the Hiram Award in 2007. He was also a member of the Knights Templar, the Scottish Rite, the Grand Lodge of Utah, the Royal Arch and the El Kalah Temple. Wayne is survived by Judy, his wife of 48 years, his stepson and daughter in-law (Dave & Jen Yates), two son's: Stephen and Jon, as well as nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Preceded in death by daughters Debora and April.

A family memorial service will be conducted, online memories or shared thoughts are welcomed and appreciated.



