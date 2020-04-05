|
Wah Lum
1941 ~ 2020
Our father Wah Lum passed away peacefully on March 18th, 2020. Born August 7th, 1941 in Chungshan Kwangtung, China to Wong and Mo Young Lum, he was the youngest of two children. Wah emigrated at the age of 16 to Kingman, AZ and lived in California, Colorado, New York, and New Mexico before settling in Salt Lake City, Utah. While working in the restaurant business for over 40 years, he valued being independent and a provider for his family. He was reliable and hardworking. In retirement, he enjoyed regularly spending time at the Wendover Casinos, gaming and relaxing. Wah was preceded in death by his wife Lan Ieng Lum. He is survived by his three children, Sabrina (Dave), Stanley (Khamphouva) and Darren (Alanna) and five grandchildren.
A private family viewing and graveside service will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020