Dr. Waldo Clyde Perkins
1927-2019
Dr. Waldo Clyde Perkins, a driven and compassionate physician and surgeon, a masterful and passionate historian and a faithful family man, died on August 14th, 2019 at his home in Salt Lake City at the age of 92. Waldo loved people and their stories, boldly and unapologetically engaging all he met with a desire to understand, serve and encourage.
Born to Clyde Eugene Perkins and Ella Hafen Perkins in St. George, Utah, Waldo was raised in Overton, Nevada and graduated from Moapa Valley High School where he was Senior Class President. He served in the United States Navy from 1945 to 1946. After earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Brigham Young University in 1949, he served in the Eastern States Mission of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1949 to 1951. Waldo then pursued his Doctor of Medicine degree at the University of Utah, graduating in 1956. He married Diane Dawson in the Salt Lake Temple on August 10th, 1956. They welcomed six children, 27 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. The young Dr. Perkins was named the Outstanding Intern at LDS Hospital from 1956 to 1957 and moved with his wife and first daughter to Cleveland, Ohio for residency training in otolaryngology (ear, nose and throat surgery) at the Cleveland Clinic. Returning to Salt Lake City in 1960, Waldo joined the Salt Lake Clinic. For the next 30 years, Waldo enjoyed caring for his patients and developing many warm relationships. He held many professional leadership roles including Chairman of the Department of Otolaryngology for LDS Hospital and Primary Children's Medical Center, President of the Utah Society of Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery and the Chairman of the Board of the Salt Lake Clinic. He was an Associate Clinical Professor of Surgery at the University of Utah School of Medicine.
Waldo delighted in being active outdoors whether fishing, running or walking. He was a dedicated tennis player and fan, serving a term as the President of the Salt Lake Swim and Tennis Club. He was a Utah Jazz season ticketholder and knew all the players and the referees by name. He committed his time to family, work, play and more work. Sunday nights with children and grandchildren were filled with popping popcorn and pulling homemade lemon taffy. Waldo could often be found in his yard caring for the petunias, strawberry and tomato plants and fruit trees. He spent his time studying family and church history and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He was a man of great love for God and was committed to those around him. He served faithfully in many church callings including youth advisor, branch president, bishopric counselor, high councilor, gospel doctrine teacher, mission president, Visitor Center and Temple Square host, Conference Center host, and Salt Lake Temple worker.
Waldo retired from clinical practice in 1989 when he and Diane were called to preside over the Hawaii Honolulu Mission. This was a period of tremendous joy and dedication as he immersed himself in the Aloha spirit and the work of loving the people of Hawaii and the missionaries. He enjoyed many loving eternal friendships with those with whom he served.
Upon returning to Salt Lake City, Waldo continued his scholarship related to family and church history. He authored (often with his brother, Eugene Hafen Perkins) many books, biographies and articles about his ancestors' pioneering spirit and lives. This research resulted in the dedication of a historical marker on May 21st, 2000 at Perkins Settlement (later Ramus/Macedonia) in Webster, Illinois located 20 miles east of Nauvoo. He also spent his time traveling the world making a point to take an annual trip with all his children. He spent many days enjoying the red hills and roily water of Southern Utah.
Waldo was blessed with the love of two choice women. After the passing of Diane in 2009, Waldo married Angela Cummings on July 20th, 2011. Waldo thoroughly relished their eight years together always appreciating Angela's selfless service, kindness, and unconditional love. Waldo's gift for expressing himself grew over the years, both through writing and words. He continually let his family and loved ones know how deeply he loved and appreciated them. His notes and cards to children, grandchildren and the greats are cherished-signed with his farewell refrain, "Love, eternally."
Survived by his wife: Angela Cummings; three daughters: Melanie Meinzer, Stephanie (Alan Lake), Suzette (Greg Duce); three sons: Bret (Joanna), Daniel (Susan), Dr. Matthew (Ruth Ann); stepson, Bruce Cummings (Nicole); 27 grandchildren; one step grandchild; 23 great grandchildren; sister, Merial P. Overlade; brother, Eugene H. Perkins; and sister-in-law, Billie D. Sherwood (Clifton). Preceded in death by his first wife, Diane Dawson Perkins; parents, Clyde Eugene Perkins and Ella Hafen Perkins; and brother, Kelly Perkins. Funeral services for Waldo will be held on Monday, August 19th at 11:00 a.m. at the Monument Park Stake Center, 1320 South Wasatch Drive, Salt Lake City, UT. Family and friends are invited to call Sunday evening, August 18th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Lawn Mortuary, 2350 East 1300 South, and on Monday morning at the church from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment: Larkin Sunset Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2019