Wallace Arlington (Wally) Karren
1930 - 2020
Gone Hunting!
Wallace (Wally) Arlington Karren, 90, died on Father's Day, June 21, 2020 in Midvale, Utah. He was born January 16, 1930 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the son of Lawrence LeRoy Karren and Edith Mabel Christenson. He loved his family even more than baseball, (especially the NY Yankees), golf and pheasant hunting. He served a mission in Finland, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he introduced them to American baseball. Upon his return, he joined the US Army and served honorably during the Korean conflict. He married Maurine Wallace on June 29, 1956 in the Salt Lake Temple. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Larry and his sister Venetia. He is survived by his wife Maurine, four daughters: Lenna (Bruce, deceased) Neilson, Wendy (Darrell) Lamb, Connie Roller and Penny Karren, nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and his sisters: Jean and Joy. Per his request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers please take your family to dinner and tell a corny joke.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
3 entries
June 27, 2020
I will miss Uncle Wally and his wonderful stories and memories. Being with him was like a bit of being with Grandma and Grandpa Karren. Say hello to them for me as I really miss them, too. I will miss your smile, baseball cap, and especially your beautiful blue eyes. Who will us stories and jokes and puns? Bless you, my Aunt and cousins with peace, knowing you are spry again and with your other family members. Until we meet again. Love you.
Lynda Mulvey
Family
June 26, 2020
So sorry for your families loss. I had the pleasure of knowing this awesome guy for 13 years. I enjoyed his weekly visits to our office at Utah Cancer, to visit Wendy. I've heard a lot of great stories, about the war, baseball and his family and can't forget the banana I'd get when I opened the door. He will be missed.
RaNae Montoya
Acquaintance
June 26, 2020
Dad, you are legendary! We are aching with missing you. It will be sweet to be together again.
I wish comfort and peace to all of our family and to our many friends.
Lenna Neilson
Family
