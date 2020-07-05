Wallace "Wally" Eugene Wahlen
1924 ~ 2020
Wir sehen uns wieder Schatz. (We'll see you again, Sweetheart.)
Wallace "Wally" Wahlen, passed away in the early morning hours of June 30, 2020. He was born on April 25, 1924, in Idaho to Arvid and Augusta Wahlen. Wally graduated from Murray High School in 1941. A World War II Veteran, Wally was inducted into the US Army in 1943. He served with the 734th Artillery Battalion in the Asiatic-Pacific.
On September 5, 1947 Wally married his life's love, Lucille "Lucy" Wahlen (nee Keller). After living for a time in Richland, Washington, Wally and Lucy returned to Utah in 1956 and resided in Murray. Murray was, thereafter, their home. Wally was employed by Geneva Steel in 1956 and retired in the early 1980's after nearly 30 years.
In 1952 Wally and Lucy's beloved children, Dennis and Pam, ages eight and three, joined the family. Wally's greatest joy was his family, and he was his happiest when the family was gathered together. Wally and Lucy loved to travel the world and truly enjoyed life's adventures side by side. They were married 64 years prior to Lucy's passing.
Wally was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church in Murray. His abiding faith and loving relationship with his Savior was a constant source of comfort and joy. Those who knew Wally will attest that he possessed an extremely gentle, kind, and sensitive heart. He was an exceptional man who was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by many.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lucille; his parents, Arvid and Augusta; his six brothers and three sisters; grandson, Lonnie Wack; and many more friends and loved ones. There is, no doubt, a joyful reunion underway. He is survived by his son, Dennis Mitchell Wahlen (Linda); daughter, Pam Mitchell Wahlen; grandchildren: Darren Wack, Wendi Melling (Stuart), Sara Wack, and Holli Wahlen; great-grandson, Hunter Wack, and many cherished nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held (and live-streamed by Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home) on Wednesday, July 8th, at 1:00 p.m. at Murray City Cemetery, 5600 South Vine Street. Masks and social distancing are requested. The date and time of a celebration of Wally's life will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, Murray, Utah, in the name of Wallace and Lucille Wahlen.
