My heart is broken to hear of the passing of my sweet friend and my heart is happy for my sweet friend to go see his wonderful wife. I met Wally and Dennis on a Honor Flight. I was immediately gravitated to his kindness and wonderful smile. That was five years ago . We have been friends since then . I loved all the stories we would hear from him and could sit at his house drink coffee and talk for hours listening to the Drifters and Wally Dancing in the kitchen. And all the goodies on the kitchen table. I love and will miss you Rest in Love

Sylvia Afo

Friend